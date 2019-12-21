Labour MEP Alfred Sant has criticised the resolution on Malta's rule of law situation passed by the European Parliament this week, which he said was full of "irrelevant, contentious and subjective conjectures".

MEPs on Wednesday overwhelmingly supported a resolution highlighting deep concerns about “the integrity and credibility of the investigations” into Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder and warning the EU that this risk "persists for as long as the Prime Minister [Joseph Muscat] remains in office."

It also puts pressure on the European Commission to begin dialogue with Malta under the rule of law framework.

However, in a statement on Saturday, Dr Sant said the debate on the resolution had confirmed his "worst suspicions about how the European Parliament considers rules of law issues".

"They are being turned into a partisan tug of war, in which the side wins which is most successful in creating political momentum around significant facts, real or fake. There is no care about how such facts are assessed and put into perspective," Dr Sant said.

"It is true Malta that faces great problems of governance that need urgent solution. It also needs to urgently clear in full all criminal and other responsibilities regarding the hideous assassination of Mrs Caruana Galizia."

Dr Sant said Malta was passing through a time of "political transition", which should have been taken into account in the European Parliament debate.

He added that the Parliament had relied on a report by a committee that included "a leading opponent of the Maltese government" as one of its main members.