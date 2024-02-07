The ALIVE Charity Foundation has donated €120,000 to the Research, Innovation and Development Trust at the University of Malta.

The money was raised during a fund-raising campaign last year and will be used for cancer research projects aimed at advancing understanding of cancer and improving treatment options.

The donation coincided with World Cancer Day on February 4, the international day dedicated to raising awareness about cancer.

"We are proud to make this donation on World Cancer Day, a day that resonates deeply with our mission to combat this devastating disease. The funds will go towards supporting ground-breaking research projects at the University of Malta, contributing to advancements in cancer treatment and care," said Nicky Camilleri, chairperson of the ALIVE Charity Foundation.

University Rector Prof Alfred Vella said the generous and regular donations by ALIVE Charity Foundation made it possible for the University of Malta to sustain a long term vision of cutting-edge cancer research. "It is very encouraging for our researchers to know that they can count on NGOs, individuals and businesses within the community, I encourage others to follow the footsteps of the ALIVE Charity Foundation,” said Prof Vella said.

Since its inception in 2013, the foundation has donated over €820,000 for various cancer research projects. It thanked Tum Invest, La Roche Posay, Garmin Malta, Falzon Group, Empav Engineering and Cisk 0.0, for their support in the 2023 fund-raising campaign.