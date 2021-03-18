Gozitans who have received an invitation to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Malta should call helpline 145 to get an alternative appointment in Gozo, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Thursday.

Speaking during a visit to the Gozo Conference and Expo Centre in Victoria, which has been transformed into a vaccination centre, the minister said this centre will make it possible for all Gozitans to get their vaccine in Gozo.

The centre was one of 40 from where the vaccine is being given out. The minister said the rollout was moving swiftly with those aged between 60 and 79 currently receiving the jab. Workers providing essential services were also being jabbed simultaneously.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the Victoria vaccination centre was operating with six vaccination booths and had a seating capacity for 40 people.

Health authorities reported on Thursday that 133,871 vaccines have been given out so far, with 41,621 being second doses.