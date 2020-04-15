All waste management activities are to be concentrated at Magħtab and all other facilities, including the Sant-Antnin plant will be 'handed back to the people as green areas', the environment minister announced on Wednesday.

He also announced that in the wake of protests by farmers, the take-up of land at Magħtab for a new 'waste-to-energy' plant will be drastically reduced.

Aaron Farrugia said state-of-the-art waste management facilities will drive the country towards a circular economy, with all waste streams being reutilised to their full potential.

The waste-to-energy plant, he said, would significantly limit landfilling volumes. The government will also set up a new plant for the management of dry recyclable material, and a plant to treat organic waste to extract energy and produce compost for use in agriculture. The abattoir waste incinerator, which is also used for clinical waste, will be replaced.

“Malta will finally be in a position to stop its predominant reliance on landfilling and to aggressively turn waste into precious resources, be it energy, fertile agricultural resources, or upcycled products,” he said.

Lower take-up of farmland

The project will now have a footprint in Magħtab of 82,000 square metres as opposed to the original proposal of 279,000 square metres.

The original plan to turn 150,000 square metres of land in an extended landfill has been shelved. Instead, Wasteserv, the government's waste management company, is aiming to have the waste-to-energy plant in place ahead of the original schedule and current landfill sites within the existing footprint will be used 'to their full potential'.

Wied Fulija in Zurrieq, Qortin in Gozo and Sant’ Antnin in Marsascala will be given back to the people in the form of green areas, Farrugia said.

He said that studies on the waste-to-energy plant (an incinerator), including detailed environmental studies are already underway and the procurement process has been launched in the EU official journal.