A man allegedly involved in a stabbing incident, sparked by an argument on Monday night at Marsa, was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Thursday.

Marlon Zarb, a 32-year-old car dealer with a registered address in St Paul’s Bay, allegedly fled the scene of the incident in Racecourse Street but turned up two days later at the Ħamrun police station on his own steam.

Inspector Andy Rotin testified how investigations had kicked off when a report reached the Ħamrun police station on Monday night.

A man had been stabbed with a knife and was critically injured.

The weapon used in the crime, has not been found.

Police searched for the suspect aggressor at Marsa and also at his St Paul’s Bay address, but to no avail.

Then, two days later, the wanted man turned himself in at the Ħamrun police station, explaining that he had moved to Żurrieq, though he could not supply his full address.

Inspector Rotin explained that although the suspect was “generally difficult to trace”, this time he had gone to the police willingly.

On Thursday, the man was charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, unlicensed possession of a weapon and breach of peace.

He was also charged with breaching a suspended sentence and relapsing.

The man pleaded not guilty.

When making submissions on bail, lawyer Franco Debono argued that evidence had been preserved in the in genere inquiry, minimising the risk of tampering.

Moreover, the suspect had voluntarily gone to the police.

But AG lawyer Abigail Caruana Vella rebutted that it was still too early in the proceedings and many eyewitnesses, including the victim, were still to testify.

Moreover, the uncertainty over the accused’s address, his tainted criminal record and his familiarity with the alleged victim with whom he had even shared a home for some time, were all factors against the granting of bail.

In light of detailed submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, turned down the request, primarily because it was not convinced about the accused’s address.

The court also upheld the prosecution’s request for a protection order in favour of the victim.

Lawyer Etienne Savona also prosecuted while the defence was also represented by Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb.