One of the men alleged to have supplied the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia on Friday ended his six-day hunger strike over the quality of the food that he is being provided in prison.

Sources close to the Corradino Correctional Facility said Jamie Vella had started to eat again after having gone without food since Sunday.

Vella stands accused of being an alleged associate of Ta’ Maksar brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, and allegedly supplying the bomb used to kill the journalist in October 2017.

He is also charged, alongside George Degiorgio and Agius, with involvement in the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop who was gunned down inside a Birkirkara garage complex in October 2015.

The sources said Vella, a type-2 diabetes sufferer, had complained about the quality of the food he was being provided which, he says, was not helping his medical condition.

He has been detained under preventive arrest for 17 months, with all bail requests filed to date being denied.

Sources said Vella asked to be allowed to have food delivered but his request went against prison policy. Prisoners had been allowed to have food delivered but this practice was stopped in recent years after items were being smuggled into prison through cooked food.

It is understood that he has now accepted this and decided to end his hunger strike six days after he had started it.