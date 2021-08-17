Alleged drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi has been granted bail after more than two years in police custody.

Azzopardi, who allegedly went by the nickname 'El Chapo of Malta', is believed to have spearheaded a large-scale criminal operation that trafficked heroin, cocaine and cannabis from hubs all across the island.

Those drug trafficking dens were heavily monitored and equipped with acid tanks prosecutors believe were to be used to destroy drugs in case of a police raid.

He faces a litany of charges, ranging from multiple counts of drug trafficking to criminal conspiracy, money laundering, circulation of counterfeit cash, possession of an unlicensed weapon, threatening and injuring a third party and breaching bail conditions, among others.

Azzopardi, 31, is pleading not guilty to the charges, as is his girlfriend who stands accused of similar offences.

The two were arrested in March 2019 in a police raid of a Madliena house they were living in, with police swooping in following months of surveillance.

His previous repeated requests for bail were all rejected, with his defence team having filed a constitutional case some months ago alleging a breach of rights by the court's refusal to allow him out of custody.

That case is still ongoing.

But on Tuesday, Azzopardi was finally given provisional freedom.

Mr Justice Aaron Bugeja noted that a considerable amount of time had passed since Azzopardi's arrest and that a witness has since testified that he is willing to give the accused a place to live while he is out of jail.

He cited European Court of Human Rights judgements, most notably Panchenko vs Russia, when announcing his decision.

Azzopardi must abide by a series of strict conditions while out on bail. He must deposit his passport with the courts and has been prohibited from going within 50 metres of the airport or coast.

He must also sign a bail book at a police station every day and observe a strict curfew, remaining indoors between 9pm and 7am.

He has been assigned a probation officer as part of a provisional supervision order.

Should Azzopardi breach any of his bail conditions, he will be obliged to pay a €150,000 sum which the court set as a personal guarantee within his bail conditions. A third party has also put up a €50,000 surety of their own, which they will also forfeit should bail conditions be breached.

Azzopardi is represented by defence lawyers Franco Debono and Joe Giglio.