A man facing charges of having injured, threatened and harassed his partner has been granted bail on the condition that he does not enter Żejtun.

The man is alleged to have continually pestered the woman and acted in a controlling manner, demanding to know where she was, continuously calling her and even reporting her missing.

Things reached a head when he allegedly tried to strange her and hit her, his partner told the police.

The man was arraigned last month and is pleading not guilty to charges.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, inspector Audrey Micallef told the court that the accused had repeatedly called the victim while she was filing her report.

But she also revealed that the police intend to file separate charges against the alleged victim, who the accused claims had also been violent towards him.

The alleged victim also testified during Wednesday’s court session, telling the court that the couple used to live together in Żejtun and that their relationship was a possessive one, with her partner always wanting to know what she was doing, wearing and who she was speaking to.

Lawyers for the defendant asked the court to grant their client bail.

The court, noting that the main witness had now testified, acceded to that request, despite the prosecution’s objections based on his lack of ties to Malta.

The man was allowed out of preventative custody on the condition that he pay a €1,000 deposit, €4,000 personal guarantee and signed a bail book at the Żabbar police station twice a week.

He was also ordered not to enter Żejtun, where his former partner lives.

The court ordered a ban on the publication of the man’s name, to protect the alleged victim.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb represented the defendant.

Inspector Audrey Mifsud prosecuted.