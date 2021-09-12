In an internal memo sent out to all Alliance real estate people at the end of August, Alliance Group CEO Michael Bonello announced some of the group’s very ambitious plans for its imminent expansion, including the relaunching of a new property lettings division in the beginning of next year.

“Since launching our new Alliance brand in July 2020, we have focused mainly on property sales and on building more effective internal structures to provide a higher level of service to our clients and more rewarding prospects for all our property advisers,” Bonello explained.

“Now we are broadening our focus, as we look forward to relaunch our Alliance lettings division in the beginning of next year, with a fresh approach and a growing database of thousands of updated lettings listings,” he continued.

Alliance Group has recently made a number of strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, resulting in a very substantial database of letting properties that is now being updated in preparation for the launch.As a result of this planned expansion programme, the company has immediate vacancies for a lettings chief operating officer, a commercial lettings manager and lettings team leaders.

As a result... the company has immediate vacancies

All positions are ideally suited for experienced people who are already working in real estate, but the company also invites applications from candidates with relevant management experience in other sectors.

Chief people officer and Alliance Academy trainer Frank Borg explained how the company provides training for newcomers to real estate in such a way that they can start working very effectively within a matter of weeks.

“In the past months, we’ve seen people from catering, hospitality, aviation and many other sectors pivoting from their previous jobs to become very successful property advisers,” he said.

At the end of his August message, Bonello also updated his team on the completion of the licensing process by practically all Alliance property advisers, on the ongoing success of the flagship Alliance Selected product and on the group’s ongoing corporate social responsibility projects, among other matters.

Alliance Real Estate is an award-winning, independent real estate brand with over 175 diverse real estate people, working closely together in strategically located branch offices around Malta.

Property advisers with remote access to one of the largest property databases in Malta receive full support and ongoing training to provide the highest level of service at all touchpoints. More information can be found on alliance.mt and on social media.