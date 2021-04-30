Allied Group has expressed its "immeasurable surprise" that the state took the decision to charge its managing director Michel Rizzo, and one of its companies, Progress Press, with fraud and money laundering offences.

The arraignment happened as a result of the investigation into graft between the chief of ftaff to the former prime minister, Keith Schembri, and former company officials Adrian Hillman and Vincent Buhagiar.

In a statement on Friday, Allied Group, which publishes Times of Malta, stressed it has cooperated fully with the magisterial inquiry into the ongoing graft allegations and maintained it has been a victim of dealings that took place behind the backs of both Progress Press and the directors of all its companies.

Rizzo has suspended himself and is no longer occupying the role of managing director and director of the Allied Group. The company noted that the police themselves said in court on Thursday there is no evidence whatsoever that Rizzo appropriated any funds.

"Allied Group is committed to continue cooperating with the authorities and looks forward to justice being served against the real perpetrators of crimes carried out to the detriment of the company."