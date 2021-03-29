A shareholder of Allied Newspapers Ltd said he will be seeking legal advice to establish how he could recoup the alleged sum of $6.5 million that has allegedly been defrauded from Progress Press.

Robert Hornyold-Strickland, who owns 13% shares in Allied, said he was disgusted and angry that Allied’s workers and editorial staff have been so betrayed and forced to work under such stress as a result of these allegations.

“I am however hopeful that justice will be done and am confident that the Times of Malta will survive this scandal. I, personally, will do everything within my means to help the staff through this difficult period. We will come through this stronger and better.”

The nephew of founder Mabel Strickland added: “If these allegations are proven, then I believe that all those who sat on the boards of Allied and Progress at the time these decisions were taken should be tendering their resignations as should the council of the Strickland Foundation who elected Adrian Hillman in the first place.”

Former OPM chief of staff Schembri has been charged with paying around US$5.5 million in backhanders to three men for the sale of printing machines to Progress Press, using convoluted transactions to mask the corruption and defraud the company. Two of those are former managing directors of Allied Newspapers.

Hornyold-Strickland added: “For many years I have been concerned about certain members of the management team at Allied Newspapers, and yet few people have actually wanted to listen to my concerns. Finally, it seems I am being vindicated. Those close to me, and personal friends, have been very supportive when they understood the real story of Mabel’s stolen legacy”.

Hornyold-Strickland wants 78% majority shareholding returned to the estate, claiming that Mabel Strickland’s key assets were improperly diverted upon her death in 1988. His claims have been contested by the Strickland Foundation.

“There has been no Strickland on the Strickland Foundation since my aunt died in 1988 let alone me (her carefully chosen heir). My aunt would be rolling in her grave.

“As Mabel’s sole heir, it is a fact that every attempt, by me, to be elected onto the board of Allied or the council of the Strickland Foundation has been blocked by either her two original executors (Guido de Marco and Joseph Ganado) or, after 2010, by the Strickland Foundation."

He said Hillman was the erstwhile best friend of Mario de Marco before being appointed managing director by the vote of the Strickland Foundation.

“Seen from outside, as a mere minority shareholder in Allied at the moment, the method by which directors are chosen and the purchase of the printing machinery are merely two of a number of issues that I had raised questions about.

"I have also questioned the financial probity of some past directors of Allied and members of the seemingly arcane Strickland Foundation that controls the newspaper group. We, as minority shareholders, have never been allowed to see the internal Adrian Hillman report although we were expected (indirectly) to pay for it. This is a scandal.”