Nearly 5,000 objections have been filed against the proposed Burmarrad roundabout that threatens arable land and the destruction of a 500-year-old reservoir farmers in the area depend on.

The growing number of objectors was welcomed by Moviment Graffitti, which described the roundabout as “unnecessary”, claiming it would ruin agricultural land and the historical reservoir, together with a watercourse that sustains farming in the wider area.

Infrastructure Malta’s second phase of the Burmarrad junction project – serving as a “traffic-calming measure” – includes the construction of the new roundabout at the crossroads with Triq is-Sardin, next to a proposed Bonnici Brothers ODZ supermarket.

The agency said the project plans have been modified to minimise the impact of the new junction on the reservoir, following discussions with one of the tenants using it on concerns about its proximity to the proposed roundabout.

But the opposition will not let up, and the ever-increasing objectors insist that simple vibrations could easily damage the old, hand-dug and hand-built reservoir, while also polluting the rest of the water supply.

IM has called allegations about damaging vibrations “unfounded”, saying they would not be any stronger than those caused by existing vehicle traffic along the busy arterial road abutting the reservoir.

It is also suggesting raising the footpath along one side of the roundabout with ramps to bridge over part of the reservoir, without having to dismantle it and affect its capacity, denying it is proposing to “raise the reservoir” itself as the objections maintain.

Supplying 20 tumoli of land, the reservoir’s destruction could spell the end of farmers’ livelihoods, said the objectors. They would stand little chance of growing crops in summer if its capacity were affected and cannot continue living in fear that their land could be lost overnight when other solutions were possible.

A bitter lack of cohesion

One of these farmers, Cane Vella, insisted the roundabout and the supermarket and its underground car park across the street threatened the long-standing farming history of the area.

He questioned whether the PA was considering the possible consequences of destroying the waterways and whether the area had been surveyed.

Referring to the EU’s common agricultural policy, which subsidises initiatives to find innovative ways of growing crops sustainably, especially as regards safeguarding water use, he asked: “How can we pretend to abide by it and the funding we receive from it when we are simultaneously removing an existing water supply?”

Acknowledging that some people in government were working to protect the environment, Vella pointed to a “bitter lack of cohesion” across the board.

“How can we have government ministers and agencies virtually opposing each other? How can IM steamroll over farmers and chop down trees, while the Environment Ministry wants to cover urban areas in green walls?”

Vanity roadworks

Moviment Graffitti also pointed out “the dark irony that IM is putting food security on the line for the profit of a supermarket”.

Bonnici Brothers, among the island’s largest roadworks contractors, raking in millions in direct orders from IM, according to Graffitti, now wanted to “pump further public resources to accommodate their business”.

The Burmarrad roundabout was only one of many scenarios across the island at the hands of Transport Minister Ian Borg, with farmers in Dingli, Qormi, and Luqa being bullied off their land for vanity roadworks, it said.

“Through their objections, the people are showing IM that they are done with their arrogant attitude,” Graffitti said.

Second phase of road safety upgrade

In its reaction to the number of objections being filed against the roundabout, IM justified the proposal, saying the €3.5 million safety upgrade would reduce accident risks along the 2.5km Burmarrad Road and its junctions.

The new roundabout necessitated the take-up of “small pockets of additional land” beyond the existing road footprint, the agency admitted.

In fact, it has launched the process to expropriate the required land and terminate lease agreements.

“If the environmental and heritage authorities deem the proposed intervention in the reservoir area needs to be changed, or if any specific protective work methods and precautions are necessary, they will specify them in their submissions,” IM said.

If Transport Malta has reason to doubt the suitability of the roundabout as a solution to safety concerns, its experts will also submit recommendations, it said.

The proposal is currently open for public consultation and IM invited stakeholders to contribute to its improvement by submitting ideas and discussing concerns.