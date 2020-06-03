Almost half of the pledges in the Labour government's 2017 general election manifesto have been implemented while work is at an advanced stage on a third of the proposals for an overall implementation rate of 76%.

The figure was divulged by Minister Carmelo Abela in a news conference marking the third anniversary of the start of the legislature.

In a presentation (see pdf link below), Abela, who is also responsible for the implementation of the manifesto, gave an overview of what has been done so far and the mechanism being used to keep government accountable in terms of the 722 proposals made in the election programme.

It transpires that 312 proposals have been implemented completely, while work is at an advanced stage on 242 pledges, leaving 168 proposals on which work is either yet to start or at an early stage.

Abela explained that throughout this legislature each ministry was bound to send a monthly progress report, which would be verified by his own ministry.

The minister gave a brief overview of the major proposals implemented so far such as the increase in pensions, tax reductions, a social housing accommodation project comprising 1,700 flats, road network upgrades and more civil liberties like same-sex marriages.

Abela also referred to measures on the rule of law, such as a parliamentary committee to scrutinise candidates for certain positions, the separation of powers in the Attorney General’s Office and the new mechanism for the appointment of the police commissioner.

Chris Cardona

Asked whether Chris Cardona’s position was tenable in the wake of the testimony emerging in court about his possible involvement in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Carmelo Abela declined to comment. He said it would be better letting justice take its course before making any pronouncements.

Working parents

Carmelo Abela, who is also politically responsible for industrial relations and social dialogue was also asked to clarify the situation of parents who are expected to go back to work in the coming days, but have nobody to look after their children since schools are still closed.

While acknowledging that this matter was frequently raised in discussions being held among social partners, he noted that the reopening of child care centres and the start of SkolaSajf, at an earlier stage than usual, were meant to address this problem.

Attached files Implementation of manifesto.