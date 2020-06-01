The compilation of evidence against alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech resumes on Monday after a long interruption sparked by the pandemic.

Caruana Galizia had been killed for over six months when the self-confessed middleman in her murder, Melvin Theuma, began recording conversations he was having with the prominent businessman.

We have been told that Theuma, who turned state witness for the prosecution in exchange for immunity, would continue giving testimony and replying to questions in open court.

Audio recordings that Theuma gave the police as part of his immunity deal will continue to be played.

Transcripts being matched

11am Almost one hour in and the parties are still matching transcripts with audio file labels.

The recordings vary in length. Some are a couple of minutes long, others are 8, 12 or even 16 minutes long. Some recordings are merely marked as “ħsejjes” (noise).

Lawyer Caruana Curran stands up and walks round to Fenech. The two have a brief tete-a’-tete.

The first compilation of evidence in more than three months is already stuck in bureaucracy. But then again, we know the sensitivity of this case.

Family of alleged hitman speaks out

10.45am As we wait, you might want to read Jacob Borg's interview with a relative of Vince Muscat, one of the three alleged hitmen, in Sunday's edition of Times of Malta.

Vince Muscat

The family slammed a six-month “delay” for a new potential presidential pardon that is believed could seriously implicate others, including prominent figures, in criminal activity.

His lawyer says Muscat has spoken to the police in detail about the Caruana Galizia assassination and a number of other serious, still unresolved cases.

Prosecution discusses recordings

10.30am The magistrate refers to the last session on February 20 and the recording about which Theuma had testified on that day. Inspector Arnaud suggests going over one file where the recording had not been so audible last time.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi says he has noted some omitted words in the revised transcripts.

Two transcribers take the witness stand to present their work. The transcripts were meant to be double checked. They presented 128 files of which over 40 hours were blank recordings.

Copies are handed out to all parties.

We should be hearing the recordings soon but this could take some time. The magistrate’s deputy is going through the thick pile of papers, reading out file title and allotting number.

All set to go

10am Yorgen Fenech is seated in the court room, with lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri seated in front of him.

The victim's relative Matthew Caruana Galizia and Corinne Vella are seated at the back. Everyone, from lawyers to the accused to the police, is wearing a mask.

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, Monday's case is taking place inside Hall 22, the largest hall where trials by jury normally take place. Journalists are sitting on the side normally reserved for jurors, with cling film spacers between them.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello takes her seat, wearing a visor too.

The last updates

Just to bring you up to date with the developments with the last hearings in February:

Theuma is heard in the recordings saying he believed four others were involved in the murder but in court could not explain how he had reached that conclusion;

The Degiorgio brothers (alleged hitmen) had sent Theuma a message saying, “ġewwa huma, u ġewwa kulħadd magħhom.” (if they're in prison, so will all others associated with them);

Fenech said former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri was persistently calling him worried about the case; Magistrate orders Schembri to testify;

The middleman insists he never spoke to former minister Chris Cardona and did not know him.

Background

Fenech was arrested last November as he was about to leave Malta on board his luxury yacht. You might want to read the story behind that dramatic arrest here.

Theuma, a taxi driver who claims to be the middleman in Caruana Galizia’s murder, has been granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb in October, 2017.

The players

For reference, inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are prosecuting. Lawyers Matthew Brincat and Kathleen Calleja Grima are assisting Theuma. Fenech's lawyers are Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri. Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is assisting the victim's family.

Lawyer Nadia Attard from the AG's office will be assisting the prosecution.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.