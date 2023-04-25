Celino Alves and Karl Luke Schembri obtained a double of honours as they were chosen again as the best players of the month.

Alves was chosen as the Enemed Futsal Player for the month of March.

Alves is no new face to local futsal although he even had some international experience in the top Spanish futsal league.

Alves started his career in Malta with Hibernians Futsal in 2014 and eventually moved to Luxol a year after. He helped Luxol clinch the Enemed Futsal Premier League for another season with his goals and assists.

