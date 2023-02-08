Local amusement park enthusiasts will be in for a treat in Malta when Malta’s Luna Park will be returning after a four-year hiatus.

On Tuesday, Luna Park Malta posted the news on its Facebook page, indicating that the park will be up and running by March 30.

With over 100 shares and 300 comments, many shared their excitement about the return of the popular amusement park.

One of the organisers told Times of Malta that the park will not be at Manoel Island. However, she refused to say more.

"We will announce all the details very soon," she said.

The Italian amusement park has visited the Maltese Islands countless times throughout the years until 2019, when it had been set up at Manoel Island in Ġzira.

The park was mostly popular during the summer months when the entrance to Manoel Island would become a plethora of rides and activities for everyone to enjoy. In 2014 and 2018, it had transformed into a World Cup Village and screened matches live.

However, since the entrance to Manoel Island has now been barricaded with concrete slabs, the park will have to be set up elsewhere.

In 2021, the Planning Authority approved a revised master plan and Outline Development Permit for Manoel Island.

Plans for the island include open spaces equivalent to 22 football pitches and scaled-down buildings that would cover about 10% of the site area.