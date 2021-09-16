Four members of the Planning Authority board and the Gżira local council have recused themselves from a PA hearing of an application for the development of Manoel Island following a request by objectors since they had decided on a previous application in March 2019.

The request was made at the beginning of the month by Michael Sciortino, on behalf of eNGO Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar.

He had also requested that the Gżira local council recuses itself due to a possible conflict of interest: it had taken part in the 2019 decision and sits on the Manoel Island Foundation, the guardian of rights and obligations agreed to between the developers MIDI and the council.

When the meeting started on Thursday, chairman Martin Camilleri read out two statements from four board members: PA chairman Vincent Cassar, Environment and Resources Authority chairman Victor Axiaq, NGO representative Annick Bonello and board member Joseph Brincat said they were recusing themselves despite believing they were able to decide on the application.

“This is being decided despite the fact that the members of the Planning Board are of the opinion they are tenable in deciding the present proposal, but were recusing themselves to eliminate any doubts that the application can be considered objectively,” they said.

They added that they “feel they are not being left in a position to decide serenely and in the freedom that such a position on the board requires.”

Similarly, the Gżira council said it had decided not to attend the hearing because it had a conflict of interest: defending the interests of the Gżira community.

The meeting is in progress.