Works to build a new Gozo Museum in Victoria have been hit by a problem which curators are very familiar with - the discovery of archaeological remains during excavation works.

Nationalist MP Chris Said asked Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana in parliament on Wednesday to update the House about the project and when construction work would resume.

In a four-line reply, the minister said that in view of "priceless archaeological discoveries" made during excavation works, the ministry was working closely with the Superintendence for National Heritage for the site to be explored and the discoveries preserved.

The Sunday Times of Malta had reported on February 4 this year that an ancient quarry possibly dating back to the Punic and Roman periods was unearthed by workers on the site of the new museum.

The find was being viewed as a unique and extremely intriguing one for Gozo.

The site of the planned museum is the former Ninu Cremona Boys Secondary School in Republic Street.

At the time, the Ministry for Gozo told The Sunday Times of Malta that works on the museum were proceeding on schedule and the new discoveries would be incorporated with the revised designs.

The ministry noted also that the findings are subject to further investigations.

The museum is to showcase specimens related to natural history, folklore and archaeology.