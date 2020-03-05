There was a time, long ago, when Sliema and Floriana ruled the land where football was concerned.

The Rangers and Celtic of Maltese football were always there in the final reckoning. This domination of the local game lasted well into the Sixties, but there was a brief period after the war when this supremacy was broken by Valletta and Ħamrun Spartans.

When the league re-started at the end of the war, Sliema and Floriana took some time to find their feet allowing the newly founded club of Valletta FC and Ħamrun Spartans to resume the pique which existed between the two districts during the good old days of the Mile End era.

By the start of the 1948-49 period, however, the Blues and the Greens rebuilt their teams and they were once more in the hunt for the honours.

The 1948-49 championship race was led from the start by Valletta and Ħamrun but as the season progressed Sliema and Floriana came more and more in the picture.

Therefore, Sunday, March 27, 1949, was a day to remember for the thousands of Sliema Wanderers supporters who filled every corner of their side at the Empire Stadium.

It was another match in the long series between Sliema Wanderers and Floriana. Matches between the two old rivals are always hot affairs but this encounter had that something extra.

At the time, Valletta led the table, a mere point ahead of Ħamrun Spartans and Sliema Wanderers but while Valletta and Ħamrun had only one remaining fixture to complete their league programme, Sliema and Floriana had two.

Therefore, a victory for Sliema Wanderers would have taken them to the top of the table while a victory for Floriana would greatly enhance their chances for the title.

The last time that Sliema had won the championship was in 1939-40 while Floriana’s last success went back to 1936-37.

Therefore, both clubs were eager to break the famine and take the Johnnie Walker Cup back home. It was only natural that both teams would give their maximum to satisfy their aspirations.

The scene was set for one of the most exciting league fixtures ever seen at the Stadium. The public responded well to the occasion and the old ground was packed to capacity.

Floriana attacked from the first whistle and only some good defensive work by Donald Mercieca and Lolly Rizzo prevented them from scoring.

Their pressure paid dividends as in the 26thminute they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Lolly Borg.

The inside-forward took the kick himself but to the dismay of his supporters, he hit the ball just wide of the upright.

Sliema could not believe their luck. Encouraged by this let-off, they executed some very dangerous counter-attacks.

Tony Nicholl, twice, just missed the target.

No goals

At half-time, the score-sheet was still blank but as soon as the second-half started, Floriana were back in top gear.

However, it was Sliema who broke the deadlock.

Tony Nicholl beat Tony Dalli and let loose one of his specials from just outside the penalty area which Frankie Busuttil could only partially stop but not hold.

The ball came to Ġiġi Borg who had the easiest of tasks to place into an empty net.

This goal gave Sliema the required fillip to keep on fighting.

In the 15thminute, Floriana were awarded another penalty. Gejtu Sacco stopped with his hand a cross from Pullu Demanuele. This time the kick was taken by Charlie Azzopardi.

A hush fell on the ground as the centre-forward hit well and true to the left-hand corner. The ball seemed destined to hit the net but Lolly Rizzo made a save bordering on the miraculous.

Sliema dropped back in defence in an attempt to hold on to their slender lead. Yet, despite their destructive tactics, Sliema managed to create some dangerous counter-attacks.

On one occasion, Tony Nicholl sent Maurice Walsh through. The Sliema forward, although limping badly, hit the ball well but his shot just missed the target.

For the rest of the match, Floriana put the Blues’ defence under tremendous pressure but Sliema held on to a 1-0 victory. This placed them on top of the league table with one point over Valletta and two over Ħamrun Spartans.

Sliema eventually clinched the championship in their last league fixture with a 2-1 victory over Hibernians.

At long last, the Johnnie Walker Cup which had eluded them for so long found its rightful place in their showcase.