A new environmental group is trending on Facebook and, perhaps unexpectedly, it is all about positivity.

Launched by activist and former MEP candidate Cami Appelgren, #ThisIsWhy had already attracted over 11,000 followers by Saturday evening.

The page looks set to give people a glimpse of the other side of the equation to environmental activism, showcasing the beauty of Malta instead of the conspicuous tower cranes, dust and nondescript buildings that seem to have become part of the common consciousness.

And the good news is that there still seems to be beauty aplenty, as the gorgeous photos that keep being uploaded by enthusiastic members show.

There’s a sweeping shot of a sea cave off Ġnejna; a close-up of the rarely spotted Maltese fresh water crab (the qabru that was made famous on the old five Maltese cents coin); an “unbelievably pristine” shot of Blue Lagoon, clearly not taken during tourist peak hour; a stunning multi-coloured sunset snapped from Marsalforn... and more.

The photos show that there is still hope for the Malta, a belief that Ms Appelgren is happy to get behind.

“We need to safeguard the environment. To do so, we also need to show the people what there is to safeguard – the beautiful nature of Malta,” she says. “This group aims to highlight the pure and raw beauty of our country.”

The posts, she adds, should answer the question: “Why should we safeguard the environment?”

Every photo comes with a simple description and ends with hashtag #ThisIsWhy. The rules clearly state it is not the page for negative posts, and Ms Appelgren believes that people crave the purpose behind this positivity.

“Activism can take many forms and all of them are needed,” she says.

Cami Appelgren

“One form of activism I believed was missing was the concept of sending a strong signal to the government as to why we need to safeguard the environment, and why people crave green spaces.”

The page, she adds, can help send a strong signal to those who have already given up.

“This is also for those saying that Malta has no nature left, and that we can give up. Malta boasts amazing natural scenery, but this is indeed in danger. With that in mind, we need to raise awareness about its beauty and help everyone – especially children – fall in love with it, so that we can safeguard it for the future,” she says. What about those who still ask ‘why’?

“Nature doesn’t need us, we need it. It’s evident that green spaces and the breathtaking beauty of nature have a positive effect on mental health,” she replies.

“This is why we need to slow down construction when removal of greenery is the side effect.”

Does she really believe that such actions may leave an impact on stakeholders and decision-makers, especially considering that more forceful protests have already been carried out?

“Yes, light activism – that is, indirectly sending a message by taking a stand, as opposed to direct action – is also needed. Not all people are the same. “With this group we reach the ones that wouldn’t do the action part, but will be part of this equally important activisim.”