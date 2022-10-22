An anchor and chains that damaged the Enemalta interconnector during a storm in March were lifted from the bottom of the sea on Saturday.

The anchor was caught in the interconnector when the MV Chem P tanker ran aground in Baħar ic-Caghħaq during a storm that swept the Maltese islands.

In a statement, an Enemalta spokesperson explained an operation was coordinated to recover the anchor in preparation for the repairs on the interconnector scheduled to start next month.

Proceedings are ongoing for damages in the Maltese and foreign courts against the ship's owners, the spokesperson said.

During Saturday morning's operation, the interconnector was switched off between 8.20am and 12.15pm.

The electricity supply for the entire country was not affected because it was served by local sources of electricity generation, the spokesperson explained.

The interconnector was switched on again after divers completed a visual inspection of the part of the interconnector damaged by the anchor.