André Rieu dazzled thousands on Friday evening as he played through a slice of his vast repertoire at the Granaries, sending thrills through the sold-out crowd.

Armed with his suit, his iconic Greek theatre stage and a 1667 Stradivarius, the violinist and conductor played through classics like Oh Happy Day, Ballade pour Adeline and Boléro for his over two-hour set while performing Xemx as his Maltese inclusion.

Marching onto the stage along with the Johann Strauss Orchestra, which the maestro founded in 1987, Rieu brought the audience to their feet as he walked down the aisle past the 11,500-strong crowd.

“We are here for one thing, and that is music!” he exclaimed to a round of excited applause.

Thousands packed the Granaries to hear the maestro and his orchestra. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“I heard Malta has one of the best singing audiences,” he said, telling the crowd that he will test them before launching into a cover of Nel blu dipinto di blu (Volare).

“Oooohh, oooooh!” cried the crowd in unison as Rieu conducted the sea of fans while three tenors sang on stage.

Ranging from young to old - with a majority for the latter - the crowd applauded at each of Rieu’s quips.

For Ballade pour Adeline, the maestro asked the crowd to look at their partners.

“Is that your wife,” he questioned one couple, chuckling before the romantic track played.

During the intermission, the seated crowd stretched their legs and shared their excitement with other audience members.

“We came because of our kids, they watch him on YouTube,” Samuel Spiteri said while his children, Timmy (8) and Sarah (5), jumped around near the stage.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“They even slept in the afternoon,” Spiteri added.

“It’s the second time we have seen him live,” Manuel Attard said as he and his wife, Anita, previously saw him in Poland.

“It will definitely not be the last,” she said, hoping to one day see him in his hometown, Maastricht.

Can’t Help Falling in Love

The show was not without its heartfelt moments.

After Rieu brought a young Emma Kok to stage to sing Voilà, many members of the audience offered her a standing ovation.

Kok, Rieu explained, has a rare condition that has left her stomach paralysed, meaning she cannot eat and has to get nutrients through a tube and directly into her stomach.

For Highland Cathedral, a collection of four scout bands from across the island joined Rieu on stage for the bagpipe-centred song, the crowd cheering on the hometown musicians.

And during An der schönen blauen Donau, op. 314 ("The Blue Danube"), audience members got up to dance in the aisles and behind the crowd, waltzing to the orchestral music.

People danced and sang the night away. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“The show must end,” Rieu said to a defiant audience who demanded an encore, rushing from their seats to the front of the stage.

The maestro could not refuse, and after several more tracks like Can’t Help Falling in Love, he set his sights on a Maltese classic.

“Xemx!” the audience shouted as the first tones played.

Rieu soaks up the crowd. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Everyone on their feet, Rieu closed off the show to thousands of voices, thousands of claps, and thousands of happy fans.

It was the second time the Granaries hosted a sold-out crowd within a week, following a Robbie Williams concert on August 25.

Organised by The Events Company, Friday's concert formed part of Rieu’s packed 2023 tour.

Rieu will be performing again on Saturday evening at the Floriana venue.

With over 40 million albums sold, Rieu has become a global musical icon as he continues to make his music accessible, making him a fan-favourite conductor with mass appeal outside of the genre.

“I’ve heard so much praise from my parents about him so I decided to come along,” Rebecca Camilleri said at the show.

“If the opportunity ever arises, I will definitely go see him again,” Kacey Wadge said, who has been looking forward to seeing Rieu live since she was a kid.