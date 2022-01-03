Lawyer Andy Ellul will be co-opted to parliament after the Labour parliamentary group approved the nomination by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The nomination was also approved by Labour's executive.

Ellul has been involved in several legislative reforms, especially in the social and family spheres.

Ellul was also the head of Malta's delegation at the Council of Europe's Lanzarote Committee.

Born in 1975, Ellul will be contesting the forthcoming general election on the 3rd and 4th districts.

He became a lawyer in 2007 and specialised in administrative law.

Together with his partner, TV presenter Claudia Cuschieri, he is father to a 7-year-old son, Gianni.

He will be replacing former MP Silvio Grixti who resigned from parliament in December after being interrogated by the police over an investigation into irregular medical sick notes. He was questioned by the police financial crimes investigation department and released on police bail, Times of Malta has been told.