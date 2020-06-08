Cabinet has nominated Police CEO Angelo Gafà to fill in the post of Police Commissioner, vacated by Lawrence Cutajar in January.

The government said in a statement on Monday that following a public call and the evaluation of applications for the role of Police Commissioner, the Public Service Commission had "unanimously" shortlisted two candidates.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to nominate Angelo Gafà "as the most qualified candidate".

Gafà, who formerly served within the Armed Forces, worked as an inspector within the police force before moving to the Malta Security Service. In 2016 he became the police force's first CEO.

The government said that for the first time in history, the Police Commissioner will be appointed following a public call and with increased scrutiny, following a hearing by the Parliamentary Committee for Public Appointments.

The process is now more open and transparent, it said.