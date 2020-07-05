Updated 11.47am with Delia reaction to Times of Malta story

A number of Nationalist Party MPs have called for an urgent parliamentary group meeting in the wake of revelations by Times of Malta that leader Adrian Delia exchanged messages with Yorgen Fenech after it was revealed he owned once-secret company 17 Black.

According to sources, some 20 MPs have already reached out to the party’s general secretary Francis Zammit Dimech calling for a meeting of the group to be held “as soon as possible”.

The Times of Malta revelations angered several MPs who are demanding the matter is discussed with urgency.

Delia referred to the Times story when speaking on Net FM on Sunday morning but did not mention the call for a parliamentary group meeting.

He said that whoever was trying to make associations which did not exist or try to tarnish or scare him would fail and he would not give up.

"If the Labour Party thinks it can somehow try to blackmail, threaten, scare or silence me, it will not succeed," he said, claiming this was an attempt to silence him in view of his actions over the hospitals contract and the Egrant report, among others.

Delia and Fenech exchanged WhatsApp messages in the first half of 2019 although it was always Fenech who initiated the chats.

At the time, Fenech had already been outed as the owner of 17 Black.

Delia has denied meeting Fenech in the wake of the revelations about 17 Black. While the PN leader had initially claimed to have had no communication with Fenech, who stands accused of conspiring to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia, since his name was linked to the secret company, the opposition leader more recently said there was no communication “of relevance” between them in 2019.

Contacted on Saturday, Delia insisted he has never had any professional relationship with Fenech in his life.

A magisterial inquiry is under way to gather evidence into claims that Fenech offered the party leadership €50,000 if MEP David Casa failed to get elected in the May 2019 European Parliament elections.

This is not the first Delia has had to battle for his political future after facing discontent among his MPs.

In February, 17 members the party’s parliamentary group had endorsed an unsigned statement calling for leadership change. At the time, Delia had argued that nobody tells him “when to resign”.