Anglicans in Malta will join their counterparts across Europe for a Service of Prayer on Friday evening to mark the life and work of the late Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip, who recently spent more than a month in hospital and underwent a heart procedure, died on Friday, aged 99.



The Bishop in Europe, The Rt Revd Dr Robert Innes and the Suffragan Bishop, The Rt Revd Dr David Hamid, chief pastors to the Diocese in Europe, said:

“For our European diocese, we remember that Prince Philip was born in Corfu, and his links across our continent were extensive. When he lived in Malta, he and the then Princess Elizabeth worshipped every Sunday when he was not at sea at St Paul’s Pro Cathedral in Valletta, where he remained the Royal Patron of the Friends of St Paul’s Pro Cathedral.”

Contributions to the service will reflect the late Prince’s European lineage and global links across the diocese, and will include a reflection from Canon Simon Godfrey, chancellor of St Paul’s Pro Cathedral.

The service will go live on You ube on Friday at 5.30pm.