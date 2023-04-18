Animal welfare officers on Tuesday evening collected eight dogs from an Msida townhouse where a breeder was bitten and badly injured early on Monday.

Andre Galea was attacked outside the house by two dogs believed to be Pitbulls. He climbed on top of a car to get away and was rescued by police. Animal welfare officers sedated the dogs and took them away.

However there were other dogs on the property which sources said, had not been fed since the attack on Galea.

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina said the officials could not act earlier because they needed permission to enter the property.

Galea is undergoing court proceedings where he stands accused of the 2020 involuntary homicide of his grandmother, who was mauled by two of two pit bulls at her Msida home last year.

Sources familiar with the area told Times of Malta that Galea had continued to keep dogs after the fatal attack on his grandmother, Inez Galea, with one saying they estimated he was currently keeping “eight or nine dogs” at the property.