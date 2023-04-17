Updated 11.15am with more witness accounts

A dog breeder whose pit bulls mauled his grandmother to death in 2020 has been hospitalised after being attacked by his own dogs on Monday morning.

Andre Galea, who hit the headlines in 2020, when his 95-year-old grandmother was mauled by two of his dogs, was attacked outside his residence on Antonio Sciortino Street in Msida, witnesses told Times of Malta.

Neighbours were alerted to the attack at around 1.30am on Monday after hearing screaming and cries for help outside the Msida townhouse.

“The dogs were biting him to pieces,” said one witness.

Galea had to climb on car to flee the dogs.

A white dog believed to be a pitbull was holding on to Galea with its teeth while a second brown dog ran around in the street, the onlooker said. They added that the white dog appeared to be attacking Galea’s arms, face and hands.

“He was trying to protect his face,” they said.

Galea sought refuge on the roof of a parked car after attempting to fight the dogs off, kicking one of the animals in the face while trying to flee.

Footage sent to Times of Malta shows Andre Galea hiding from his dogs on the roof of a car.

“I woke up to hear him [Galea] screaming ‘help me’... he was bleeding quite heavily,” one other witness said.

They recounted how at one point, a woman inside Galea’s property opened the front door to let the man in, but was warned by neighbours to keep the door closed, fearing for her safety.

The police were on site within minutes, but it took Animal Welfare officers an hour to get to Antonio Sciortino Street, neighbours recounted.

Animal Welfare officers eventually restrained the white dog, with witnesses saying they were forced to wait for a vet to bring a sedative.

Both dogs were in custody by 3.45am.

While the officers should have access to a tranquiliser gun, not all officers receive training with the necessary equipment, Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina told Times of Malta when contacted on Monday.

"[I’m] not surprised, though always disappointed, that they are not equipped as they should be,” Bezzina said, adding that a vet was still required in such cases to ensure the correct dosage is administered.

The police are investigating the case, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday morning.

Blood on the scene of the dog attack. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

When Times of Malta went on site on Monday, it found pools of blood on the car that Galea had climbed on, while another dog was found laying on top of a shopping bag on the steps to his property nearby.

Galea stands accused of the involuntary homicide of his grandmother, Inez Galea.

RELATED STORIES Neighbours complained multiple times about dogs before fatal attack

During criminal proceedings, it transpired that the pitbulls that mauled to death his grandmother had scars that vets believe could be the remains of wounds suffered in dog fights.

In separate proceedings, Galea was cleared of animal cruelty.