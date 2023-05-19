Animal activists have accused the Animal Welfare Directorate of hiding information about the fate of 10 dogs that were found on a main street in Żebbuġ earlier this month.

The animals were taken away by the directorate after members of Vuċi għall-Annimali (Voice for the Animals) and Our Rescues Malta asked for help collecting the animals.

Skinny, quiet and very lethargic... they seemed dehydrated - Althea Galea, Voice for the Animals

The dogs, which were reportedly not microchipped – a legal requirement– tested positive for Giardia, a parasite contracted from food or water contaminated by faeces, and Parvo, a highly contagious virus, activists said.

The presence of Giardia “suggests that the dogs were not living in a sanitary environment”, Vuċi għall-Annimali said after the May 9 incident.

“We were subsequently informed that the dogs... were allegedly returned to their owner. Although we are highly confident of this fact, we have yet to receive written confirmation from Animal Welfare, who have been evasive and unresponsive about this, as usual,” they said.

Activist Althea Galea said the six puppies in the pack were “skinny, quiet and very lethargic... they seemed dehydrated”, adding she feared for the dogs’ safety if returned to their owner.

The newly appointed acting director of the Animal Welfare Directorate, Joseph John Vella, refused to confirm the whereabouts of the animals after being contacted, Galea said, adding it felt as though the directorate was “hiding” the information.

Animals received veterinary care

In an email, Vella confirmed to Galea that the dogs’ owner had been identified but said his office could not release further details.

The animals had received veterinary care and officers from the directorate were following up on the case, he said.

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina said that, though she had not been informed about the location of the dogs as of Saturday afternoon, based on previous experiences she was “pretty sure” they had been returned to their owner.

Bezzina said she wants members of the public to be kept informed about what happens to animals after making a report.

“Anyone who reports cases to the Animal Welfare Directorate should be kept updated,” said Bezzina, adding the directorate was expecting people to let them know about incidents concerning the welfare of animals without telling them what happens afterwards.

Dogs' owner contacted

In a statement, the animal rights ministry confirmed the dogs’ owner had been contacted but that, “in view of the ongoing investigations and due to enforcement proceedings on confirmed infringements being undertaken, the directorate is not in a position to release any further details”.

“We can also reassure that the dogs have received the necessary veterinary diagnosis and are currently under treatment. Animal Welfare officers are following the case as per procedures,” it said.