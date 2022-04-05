Birthday greetings

Happy 25th birthday to ANDREA. Here is a wish for your birthday. May you receive whatever you ask for, may you find whatever you seek. Warm wishes and lots of love from you mum, dad, your fiancé Andrew, your sisters Rachelle, Gillian and her fiancé Jake.

Obituaries

BORDA. On April 2, FRANK SAVIOUR VINCENT, aged 88, residing in Madliena, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his most beloved wife Pauline, his daughters Sabrina and partner Andrew, Bettina and husband Jeremy Kirk, Michela, Mark Lochtenberg, husband of the late Fiona née Borda, his sons Mark and Paul and his companion Romina Scicluna Marshall; his grandchildren Faye, Livia, Jade, Daisy, Zach, Amy, Sean, Jan, Emily, Jessica, Ruby and their spouses; his great-grandchildren Mia, Jasper, Freya, Joe, Finn, Otto, Evie, Basil and Raffaella, his dedicated carer Lea Agdan; his ex-wife Gladys and husband Joe Debono, his nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital, Sliema tomorrow, Wednesday, April 6, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On April 3, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, LAWRENCE V., aged 83, of Vittoriosa, former President of Soċjeta Muzikali San Lawrenz and Għaqda Nazzjonali Każini tal-Banda, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his most beloved wife Edmea, his daughter Stephanie and her husband Mark Bugeja, his son Simon and his wife Elaine, his most cherished grandchildren Emma and Daniel, his brothers and sisters, in- laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, April 6, for St Lawrence Collegiate and Conventual church, Vittoriosa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm. The St Lawrence band will pay tribute in front of Palazzo Huesca. This will be followed by interment in the family grave at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FAVA. On April 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSETTE née Catania, wife of the late Joseph, of Birkirkara, aged 74, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Klaus Pio and her daughter Fiorella Veronica. Her sister Doris and husband Arnold, nephews, nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, April 6, at St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, at 9.15am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors and all the staff at the MIU1 at Mater Dei Hospital and Jasmine Nursing Home.

SCHEMBRI. On April 4, MARIA CARMELA, passed away peacefully, at the age of 102, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Maria Borg and her husband Karl, her son Eric and his wife Helen, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, April 6, at 9.30am, at St Augustine parish church, Valletta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK. In cherished memories of our dearest RALPH, today, the fifth anniversary of his demise. Forever missed and always in our hearts. Lovingly remembered always by his wife Vanessa, his son Michael and Nicola. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ASCIAK – RALPH. In loving memory of a very dear son, brother and uncle on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Mum, Gordon, Rozanne, Mark and our families.

FLERI-SOLER. In loving memory of LINA, today the 17th anniversary since she passed away. Forever in our thoughts. Paula, Peter, Caroline, Jeremy, Michaela and Ally.

GRIBBON. In loving memory of EDWARD, today the 15th anniversary of his death. A son and brother fondly remembered and never forgotten. David, Avril, Mark, George and Katie.

RANDON – MARLENE. In loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her passing. Very sadly missed and never forgotten by her son Mario and his wife Margaret, her daughter Roberta and her husband Alberto, her grandchildren Rachel and Adam. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

RANDON. In loving memory of MARLENE, née Naudi, a dear and beloved sister, today the seventh anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her brother Anton and his wife, Marlene, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal peace and rest.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of our dearest sister-in-law, CETTINA, today the first anniversary of her going to meet our Lord. May she rest in peace. Winston and Doris, Tony and Bella, Antoinette widow of George and their families.

