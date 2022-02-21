Obituaries

MICALLEF. On February 17, LUKE, aged 87, of Naxxar and previously residing in Attard, departed this life peacefully to join his beloved wife Ann who passed away seven months ago. He was comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his dear family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved daughters Antoinette and Philip Caruana and Elizabeth and Louis Olivieri; her treasured grandchildren Maria Cristina and her boyfriend Thomas and Luca and his girlfriend Catriona; his brother Salvino and his sister Evelyn and her husband Edwin Camilleri; his brother-in-law Alfred Muscat, widower of Catherine, nephews, nieces, other relatives, dear friends and his devoted carer Erlinda and John. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Monday, February 21, at The Nativity of the Virgin Mary parish church, Naxxar, at 8.45am, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Masses at Naxxar parish church are broadcast on Naxxar parish church live cam. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family would like to express gratitude to the consultants, doctors, nurses and staff at M1, Mater Dei Hospital, for their care and support. Special thanks to the Chaplains at Mater Dei Hospital.

TANTI. On February 18, MARY, née Dougall, aged 86, of Poala, residing at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa, passed away peacefully to join her husband Joseph. She was comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her dear family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved children, Michael and his wife Jacqueline Tanti-Dougall, and Marcelle and her husband Robert Shaw; her treasured grandchildren Rebekah, Mattea, Alison and Adrian, their spouses and partners, and her great-granddaughter Lucia, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, February 22, at 2pm for the Kappella tal-Erwieħ, Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the tal-Erwieħ Cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family would like to express gratitude to the consultants, doctors, nurses, carers and staff at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa for their care and support.

Requiem Masses

A Mass for MARIA EVANGELISTA GRECH, of Żebbuġ, residing in Rabat, who passed away on January 27, aged 90, will be said on Friday, February 25, at 5pm at St Dominic’s church, Rabat. The presence of relatives and friends would be appreciated.

A Mass for ISABEL GERA will be said on Friday, February 25, at 6.30pm, at San Ġwann parish church.

In Memoriam

CARABOT – ALFRED. Fondest and treasured memories of our dear brother on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts Philip, Mary Ann and Sandra. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GOUDER – Judge TANCRED GOUDER. Fondly remembered today and always. Simone and Francis.

KIRPALANI – LACHMAN. Treasured memories of a dear father and nannu, today being the third anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Anna, Jacqueline, Joseph, Jasmine and Carmen.

NAUDI – LOUIS. Cherished memories of a caring and loving father and grandfather on his 42nd anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Olivia, Ilona, Vincent, Greta, David and Francesca.

PACE. In loving memory of VINCENT, a dearest husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather today – the first anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife Agnes, his children Simonne and her husband Joseph Schembri, and Rosanne, his grandchildren Stephanie and Stephen, Peter, John and Julia, his great-grandson Luca, and his brothers and sister and their families. Please remember him in your prayers. May he rest in peace.

RANDON – ALEXANDER. In loving memory of our dearest father and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his passing. Very sadly missed and never forgotten by his son Mario and his wife Margaret, his daughter Roberta and her husband Alberto, his grandchildren Rachel and Adam. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

RIZZO – MIMI. In loving memory of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, today, the second anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Chris, Keith, Maria and their families. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated at the Naxxar parish church, at 8.45am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of our dear brother, GEORGE, today the 11th anniversary of his going to meet our Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brothers Winston and Doris, Tony and Bella and their families.

