Obituaries

DIMECH. On February 26, at her residence, Dr PAULINE, of Naxxar, Professor at the Faculty of Theology at the University of Malta, aged 59, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her parents Marjanna and Pietru, her siblings Frans and his wife Deanna, Reno and his wife Tanya, Victoria and her partner Jes, Chris and his partner Maureen, her beloved nephews, nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, numerous colleagues and friends. The funeral cortège leaves the University of Malta tomorrow, Wednesday, March 1, at 2.45pm, for Our Lady of Victory parish church, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On February 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, of Floriana, widow of Francis Xavier, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her daughters Emma and her husband Alfred Degiorgio, Carmen and her husband Mario Scicluna, Alexandra and her husband Neil Paton, Judie Farrugia, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their families, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, March 1, at 2pm, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, March 1, being the first anniversary of the passing to eternal life of Perit MARTIN XUEREB, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema, at 6.30pm. Relatives and friends are welcome.

In Memoriam

BALZAN – VICTOR P. In loving memory of our dear father on the 27th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children Pierre, Mario, Yvette, Jacques and Brigitte and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DE GAETANO. In loving memory of our dearest mother ROSE MARIE, today being the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children Johanna and her husband Alfred, Roger and his wife Gillian, Edward and Daniela. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DISTEFANO. In loving memory of our dear mother ROSE on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed and always loved. Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and families.

GAUCI. In loving memory of ADRIAN on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Claudine.

JACCARINI. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather, JOHN, on his 47th anniversary. Fondly remembered by his family today and always.

MARICH. Remembering with much love our uncle, JOSEPH, today the 17th anniversary of his death. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at St Julians parish church. His nieces and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – MAURICE. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved father and grandfather, February 29, being the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Janice, Hugh, Jackie, Kenneth and their families.

PRECA. In loving and unfading memories of dear FRANCIS on the fourth anniversary of his demise.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed and very dear.

Deeply missed by his wife Angela, daughters Amanda and Annabelle and their families, sister, brother and all their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

