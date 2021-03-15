Obituaries

BONAVIA. On March 14, at Casa Arkati, Mosta, JOSEPH, of Birkirkara and residing in Balzan, aged 95, widower of Margaret, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Marisa and her husband Reginald Grech, Tonio and his wife Fiorella, Nathalie and her husband Silvio Naudi, Alfie and his wife Noella, Stefanie and her husband Paul Bugeja, grandchildren Claire, Lara, Christina, John, Karl, Leanne, Jessica, Paula and Kay, great-grandchildren, his sisters Clautilde, Marianne, Polly and Maria, their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Arkati, Mosta, today, Monday, March 15, at 1pm for Maria Omm il-Knisja Church, ta’ Mliet, Mosta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On March 13, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, MARIA, widow of Dr Joseph Vella, passed away peacefully, aged 95, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be greatly missed by her family especially her children; Gege and his partner Rosie, Marisa and her husband John, Vanna, Martin, Tony and his wife Alison, her grandchildren; Carla and her partner Gavin, Luca and his wife Louisa, Renata and her husband Edward, John, Nicky and his wife Roberta, Steve and his wife Rebecca, Kristina and her husband Goitom, Guzi, Kikka and her fiancé Sacha, Joseph and Giorgia and her 15 great-grandchildren. A funeral service with a Mass praesente cadavere, will be held today, Monday, March 15, at 2pm, at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by a private interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Thank you Lord for the many blessings You have showered upon her. The family would like to thank the staff at Casa Antonia, Balzan, for the dedicated care and love shown to her.

ZAMMIT. On March 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, YOLANDA, aged 93, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Erminia and husband Alan, her son Vincent and wife Valerie, grandchildren Julia, Joanne, Joseph and Christine, her great-grandaughter Shana, her brother-in-law, the Vassallo families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, March 16, at 8.30am for the chapel at Santa Maria Addo-lorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT. Fondest memories of a loving husband and father IVAN, on the first anniversary of his passing to pastures new. Forever in our thoughts and prayers and sorely missed by his wife Romina and son Christian. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Rest in the peace of the Lord.

BRINCAT. Treasured memories of our dearest son IVAN, on the first anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Sorely missed and always loved and re-membered by his parents Thelma and Joe, his aunt Sr Marian Carabott MSOLA, his aunt Connie and uncle Bernard, other relatives and friends. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRINCAT. Loving memories of my dearest brother IVAN, on the first anniversary of his departing to eternal life. Fondly remembered and missed by his sister Elaine, her husband Arthur, his nephews Matthew, and Andrew and Nicole, other relatives and friends.

Those we love don’t go away;

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near us.

Rest in peace dear Ivan.

BRINCAT. In loving memory of IVAN, on the first anniversary of his demise. So deeply missed and fondly remembered by his parents-in-law Paul and Carmen Vassallo, his sister-in-law Gloria and her husband Paul Borg Olivier, his niece Maria Pia, other relatives and friends. May perpetual light shine upon him.

CASSAR. In loving memory of MIRIAM, née Vassallo, deeply missed by her son Pierre, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends, today being the fourth anniversary of her going to meet the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of MARIE ROSETTE, today being the 14th anni-versary of her death. Fondly remembered by her brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

