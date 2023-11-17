Obituaries

Dr VINCENT GAUCI. On November 14, Dr VINCENT GAUCI a dental surgeon who practised in Żabbar, aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Olivia, his children Christian and his wife Audrey, Robert and his wife Pamela and Viola and her husband Ardian, his grandchildren Andreya, Matthias, Luca, Andia, Ardian and Aelia, his brother Martin and his sister Marion and their respective families, the families of his late brothers Lino and Alfred, his in-laws, their respective spouses and children, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, November 17, at 12.30pm, for St Anne parish church, Marsascala, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Żabbar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar il-Wens, Kalkara, or Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On November 14, SOPHIE, née Mizzi, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness and cherished memories that will forever linger in the hearts of those who were privileged to know her. She dedicated her life to nurturing her family and creating a home filled with warmth, love and laughter. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Maryanne and Steve, Angela and Paul, Chris and Sue, and May and Louis. Her devotion to family extended to her grandchildren, Alexia, Tina, Michael, Rachael, Sarah, and Antonia, along with their spouses. She was also a proud great-grandmother to Jack, Laila, Joe and Charlotte. She leaves to mourn her in-laws Lilian, Rita, Derek and Frank, her numerous nephews and nieces and other family members and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, November 18, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, a cause that was very close to Sophie’s heart, reflecting her compassionate and giving nature. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to show their gratitude and appreciation to all the staff at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar.

PSAILA. On November 15, HERBERT, aged 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. An adored husband, father and grandfather, he will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife Paula, née Soler, his cherished children Nicky, Lisa, Marc and Sharon, as well as his treasured grandchildren and dear siblings. Mass will be held at St Julian’s parish church tomorrow, Saturday, November 18, at 10am, followed by a private cremation overseas. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in eternal peace. The family thanks the staff at SAMOC and Hospice Malta for their unwavering support.

SAPIENZA. On November 11, JOSEPH, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Angela, his treasured children Andrew and Astrid, Karen and Andrew, Michael and Sophie, and his adored grandchildren Alexander, Edward, Daniel, Elena, Nicholas, William, Catherine and Ella. Mass to celebrate his life will be said on Monday, November 20, at St Julian’s parish church, at 9am. Lord, may he rest forever in Your love, light and peace.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In loving memory of CARMELO on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. A kind-hearted husband, father and grandfather who asked for nothing and yet gave so much. Still deeply missed by his devoted wife Antoinette, only daughter Rene and treasured granddaughters Giulia and Laura. “Unseen, unheard but everyday in our thoughts and prayers.” Dear Lord, grant him eternal peace.

DRAKE. Fond memories of NANETTE, especially today the 20th anniversary of her passing away. Christine.

DRAKE – NANETTE. On the 20th anniversary of her passing, fondly and constantly remembered. Much loved, greatly missed, always. Kevin, Matthew, Katrina.

FARRUGIA. Remembering CARMELA on the second anniversary of her passing away. You were our treasure in life and now, a cherished memory. Deeply missed by her husband Publius, her children and their families. Thank you, Ma for the life you and Pa gave us. A Mass for the repose of Carmela’s soul is being offered today, Friday, November 17, at 6pm, at St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq. Rest well dearest.

GALEA – FRANCES. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 33rd anniversary of her tragic death. Always remembered by her children Iro, Tony, Franco, Sandra and their families.

ZAMMIT LA ROSA. In loving memory of our dear father CARMELO on the 23rd anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by his children Sandro, Liliana and Renato, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARCELLE PISANI SCOTT (1948-2003). Loving and precious memories of a dearest and wonderful wife, mother and nanna on the 20th anniversary of her calling to eternal life. Always in our hearts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Edwin, Edwin Jr., Denise and Sam, Matthew, Alexia, Maya, Jade and all the families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

In loving memory of JOSEPHINE SCIRIHA today the fourth anniversary of her demise. Four years ago with a heavy heart we said goodbye to you, my dearest queen. I will cherish all the moments we spent together. You were a unique mother and grandmother to all of us. I am eternally grateful for all your sacrifices, care and concern, your love and everything you have done for me. I am forever grateful and thankful that you are my grandmother. Together we overcame all obstacles and you made me the woman I am today. The values you have sowed in me have grown into a person who gave you unconditional love and respect till your very last breath. Until we meet again nanna, always in my thoughts and prayers. Your loving granddaughter Adriana.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.