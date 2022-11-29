Obituaries

GAMBINA. On November 26, EDGAR, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, aged 77. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved daughter Gabrielle, his friend Ines, his brothers Paul and his wife Josette, John and his wife Mariella, his sister Antonella and her husband Anthony Bernard, his uncle Anton Azzopardi, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, November 30, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the staff in the Cardiac and ITU departments.

MICALLEF. On November 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, LUCA of Attard, a most beloved son, brother and grandson, aged 15, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply missed by his parents Chris and Maureen, his brother Andrea, nanna Dors Micallef, nannu Tony and nanna Doris Callus, other relatives, his carers and friends at Embrace Diversity Organisation, Naxxar, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow at 2.30pm for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family welcomes donations to Embrace Diversity Organisation instead of flowers and cards. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family asks that those attending wear colourful clothes instead of black.

In Memoriam

DEPASQUALE – Bishop ANNETTO DEPASQUALE. Unfading and treasured memories of a beloved brother on the 11th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – SAVIOUR. In memory of a loving father and grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his sons Albert, Alex, Mario and families.

FARRUGIA SACCO. Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved SUSAN, a much loved wife, mother, and grandmother on the 17th anniversary of her going to live in the glory of God. May she always rest in the love of the Divine Lord. Almighty God give her eternal peace she deserves so much. Her devoted sons David and his wife Carmen, Steven and his wife Albertine, and her grandchildren Martina, Suzanne, Alec, Reeva and Luca. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex.

MIFSUD – JOSEPH. Lovingly remembered on the 12th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fr Francis Mifsud, Miriam, Shirley and family.

PACE – IVAN. Cherished and unfading memories of a devoted husband, father and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by wife Myriam, daughters Nadine and Charisse and their families.

