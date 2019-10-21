Obituaries

APAP BOLOGNA. On October 19, PETER, aged 78, passed peacefully away. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Alaine, his children Kate and her husband Dominic, his daughter Sarah, his grandsons Thomas and James and Annie. His brother Michael and his wife Patricia. His nephews and nieces, many relatives and friends. The funeral will be held at Lija parish church, today, Monday, October 21, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Lija cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On October 19, LOUIS, aged 75, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Inna, his son Leon, his brother Alfred, his sister Doris and her husband Mario, his late wife Emily’s siblings Giorgina, Doris, Sr. Carrie and Alfred, his nephews and nieces, and brothers and sisters in Marana Tha’ Community. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, October 22, at 8.30am for Attard parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SALIBA. On October 19, PAUL, of Baħrija and residing in Marsaxlokk, aged 69, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Winnie, his children Sven and his wife Rita, Astrid and her husband Stephen, Anneliese and her husband Ivynne, his beloved grandchildren Thomas-Paul and Katrina, his brother and sisters, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 22, at 9.15am for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Pompei, Marsaxlokk, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund Founda-tion would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. They would also like to show their ap-preciation to the doctors and staff at Mater Dei Hospital Ward S4 for their care and dedication towards their beloved Paul.

In Memoriam

AGIUS CONDACHI. Cherished memories of our dearest JOHN, today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Still so much alive in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Dearly missed by his wife Mabel, his children Ray, Irene, Celine and their families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – ALAN. Cherished and unfading memories of a dear brother, today being the 21st anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by Paul and Edwina, Anna and Gordon and Pat. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. There is a link death cannot sever. Love and remembrance last forever.

GATT. In loving memory of Anthony on the 40th anniversary of his death. His son Joe.

SCHEMBRI – HILDA. Her legacy has been gratefully remembered for the past 23 years by Europa Donna – Malta. Hilda will also be remembered today at St Patrick’s church. Her family.

