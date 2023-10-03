In Memoriam

CACHIA – IRIS. In loving memory of our dear mother on the 23rd anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Emily and Edward and their families.

DEBONO. In everlasting memory of our dearest mother MAY, née Soler, today being the 36th anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her son, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Jesus grant her eternal rest.

FALZON – Dr VINCENT FALZON, LL.D. In loving memory of my dear husband on the second anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his wife, Marie Louise, his son Anthony and his grandson Aidan. He is also remembered by his sisters Margaret, Pauline and Antoinette and his step-children Maria and Edward von Brockdorff and Roberta and Alex Borg. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of ANNE, today the 33rd anniversary of her death. She made our lives worth living. Her family.

In loving memory of SPIRO ATTARD, 1997 EMMA ATTARD, 2013 Dear Dad and Mum We still feel the pain that you both left us in when you went to meet the Lord Always remembered by Charles and Marika, Marie-Louise and Marthese and grandchildren. Lord, grant them eternal rest

In loving memory of The Most Noble Marchese EMMANUELE TESTAFERRATA DE NOTO On the 20th anniversary of his demise Former employee of the Times of Malta Well trusted and held in high esteem by the late Hon. Mabel Strickland 3.10.2003 – 3.10.2023Heavenly Father, on this solemn day, I come before you with a very heavy heart as I remember the passing of my beloved father Emmanuele. Lord, I thank you for the gift of my father’s life. He was a source of love, strength and wisdom to our family. His presence brought joy and his guidance shaped my character. Heavenly Father, as I remember my papa’ on this significant day, I embrace the memories and lessons he left behind. Thank you for the legacy he imparted, the good Christian values he instilled, and the love he showed me. May his teachings guide me throughout my life. Heavenly Father, I ask for comfort and solace. Help me find healing in the midst of sorrow. Grant me the strength to overcome the waves of grief that wash over me, especially on this anniversary of his passing away. Lord, as I light a candle and offer this prayer, I entrust my father’s noble soul to your Divine Mercy and forgiveness. May he find eternal rest and peace in Your embrace. I pray all this in the name of Jesus Christ who conquered death and offered us hope of resurrection. Amen. Papa’, mama, Nathalie, I love you all so much and miss you in a very deep way with every passing day. Ever faithful daughter Donna Maria Adeodata dei Marchesi Testaferrata de Noto OSB (Mdina) Catherine

