In Memoriam

ATTARD – WALTER. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 24th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughter Frances, her husband Joe Fenech and grandchildren Jonathan, Nicola and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DINGLI – LILIAN. On the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her children, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

HYZLER. ALBERT and MARIROSE. Remembering with great affection on the 30th and 25th anniversary respectively of their demise. Family Petrocochino.

PORTELLI – JOSEPH. A dearly missed father, today 54 years ago. Loved, missed and never forgotten. Your sons and daughter, in-laws, sister, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

