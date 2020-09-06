Births

DE GIOVANNI. On August 14, 2020, Sharon Attard De Giovanni née Attard and Andrew De Giovanni, welcomed God’s precious gift of three sons ‒ ALEX, JAMES and ZACK at Mater Dei Hospital. Thanks be to God and the Blessed Virgin Mary.

BORG BARRY. On September 3, Sister JOAN known as Sister Johanna, passed away peacefully in her much loved Holy Land. She leaves to mourn her loss her community the sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her sisters Sister Valerie, Monica, wife of Josie Cachia and Terry, wife of Hugh Attard Montalto, and her nephews Michael, Stefan and Paul and her niece Tina. A special thank you to all the helpers and carers, especially Jenny, who looked after her in Kiryat. The funeral was held in Jerusalem. May she rest in peace with the Lord.

ZARB ADAMI. On September 4, GEOFFREY, aged 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Tanya née Bonello, his daughter Mireille and her husband Simon Vincenti, his son Brian and wife Roberta née Valenzia and daughter Christina and her husband Simon Fiorini Lowell. He also leaves to mourn his grandchildren Emma, Samuel, Thomas, Lisa, Luke and Lexie, and his devoted carer Natividad. He will also be dearly missed by his sister Mercedes and her husband Roy Schembri Wismayer, his brother Maurice and his wife Marie Therese, his sister-in-law Adriana, widow of his late brother Noel, and a special mention to his ever devout younger brother Joseph and his wife Joan who has cared for him relentlessly, and also his sister-in-law Moira and her husband Martin Farrugia Randon. He will also be dearly missed by all his relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves from Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, September 7, at 7.30am for St Gregory’s parish church Sliema where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BARTOLI – LEWIS. In loving memory, on the 40th anniversary of his death. His daughter Veronica, his son Edmund and their families.

BONELLO. In loving memory of MAURICE J.V. on the 20th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – JANE. In loving and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 17th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by Paul and Edwina, Anna and Gordon, Helen, Pat and her grandchildren. May the Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Take her in Thine arms oh Lord,
And ever let her be
A messenger of love
Between our hearts and Thee.

Take her in Thine arms oh Lord,

And ever let her be

A messenger of love

Between our hearts and Thee.

CASOLANI. Remembering our dear brother ADRIAN on the anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Angela and Pierre, Ray and Roslyn.

FALZON – MARIO. Tomorrow being the first anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered in my thoughts and prayers. Pamela. May he rest in peace.

PORTUGHESE – JOSEPH. In everlasting memory of a dear father, today the 38th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter, sons, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of EDWARD on the third anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Rose, his children Margaret, Donald, Stephen, Theresa and Peter, and their families. May he rest in peace.

