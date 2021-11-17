Sixty-four new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, while a further 30 patients recovered, according to health data.
It is the second consecutive day that 64 new cases were registered, following's Tuesday's tally.
There are now 670 known active cases in Malta.
Of these, 15 are being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, including three in the intensive care unit.
So far, 82,115 booster jabs have been administered, while a total of 914,967 COVID vaccine doses were administered over the past months.
Prime Minister Robert Abela on Monday urged the public to take the vaccine and its boosters to keep the situation under control.
