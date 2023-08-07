A cab driver was threatened at knifepoint by his own passenger early on Friday, before making off with around €400 in cash and a mobile phone.

Bolt driver Malcolm Camilleri, a father of two, said he had just completed a trip from St Paul’s Bay to Pembroke park-and-ride when the passenger sitting in the seat behind him pulled out a carving knife and held it to his throat.

The man demanded cash, his mobile phone and car keys while holding the edge of the knife blade against Camilleri’s neck. On three occasions he pressed the tip into his throat, asking, “Do you want problems?”

After taking the cash and phone, the man fled the scene on foot.

The alleged thief is believed to be in his mid-30s and speaks with an Eastern European accent, according to Camilleri, who managed to conceal some of his cash from the assailant and retain his keys.

The stolen mobile phone was later found on the floor near a BCRS machine at Pembroke Park and Ride after a woman who had gone to feed cats in the area heard it ring.

The passenger had told Camilleri that his “friend” had booked the trip, which was supposed to have been settled in cash.

A recent trend?

Camilleri believes the robber could be the same as another thought to be acting suspiciously by other drivers.

In CCTV footage shown to Times of Malta, a man can be seen climbing into a different cab on July 31 in the same seating position as the man in Friday morning’s alleged incident.

Upon realising he is being recorded, the man appears to hide his face behind the driver headrest while moving his hands around him.

It’s an 80 per cent chance it’s the same guy

According to Camilleri, “it’s an 80 per cent chance it’s the same guy”, though he noted the man in Friday morning’s incident was partially covering his face with a piece of cloth when he got into his car.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a police report had been filed and the incident was being investigated.

Three reports of violence in few days

The Light Passenger Operators Association has received three reports of ride-hailing drivers who have been threatened with violence by passengers in the past few days.

The association urged the authorities to introduce mandatory driver assistance systems across all ride-hailing apps.

“The association strongly believes this is symptomatic of a wider problem in the industry... At present, only one of the major platforms in Malta, eCabs, operates a round-the-clock helpline which drivers can turn to in case of an emergency,” it said.

The association called for a dedicated support service with Transport Malta and a dedicated in-app panic button feature for drivers.

A spokesperson for Bolt said they had been informed of Friday’s incident and were cooperating with the police in their investigation.

The company added that its driver app features an ‘SOS’ button, which immediately places a call to emergency services, and GPS-tracked location reporting for drivers. The company will be announcing further safety features in the coming weeks.

Recently, Times of Malta reported that an Uber driver had been robbed by three passengers who ran away with €400 and debit cards that were in his backpack.