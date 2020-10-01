Another five birds with shotgun injuries have been retrieved by Birdlife in the past 24 hours, one of them found dead by members of the public.

The organisation said on Thursday that although October had only just started it had already retrieved more illegally shot protected birds than in the last eight years.

By Thursday morning, 152 protected birds were retrieved after being shot by hunters, it said.

This meant Malta was facing its worst year for illegal hunting since 2013.

Birdlife released footage of the illegal hunting casualties retrieved between Wednesday and Thursday, together with a message from BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana directed at Prime Minister Robert Abela and his cabinet of ministers, and to the Police Commissioner in relation to the enforcement situation during the ongoing autumn hunting season.