Another three COVID-19 deaths were announced on Friday evening, adding to the two announced earlier by the Superintendent of Health during her weekly update.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said an 84-year-old man who was confirmed positive on October 29. He died on Friday at the Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility.

An 82-year-old man who tested positive on October 14 and a 46-year-old man who tested positive on October 10 died on Friday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The latter has been named as Renald Falzon, mayor of Qormi. He is the youngest victim to succumb to COVID-19 in Malta.

The deaths announced on Friday bring Malta's death tally up to 95.

The ministry extended condolences to the deceased's families and reiterated its appeal for everyone to follow preventive measures. These include wearing masks, keeping social distance and hand washing. This is the only way to protect the vulnerable, it said.

