Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is delivering her weekly update on the COVID-19 situation in Malta.

There are 2,124 active cases of coronavirus in Malta, after 150 new patients were reported on Friday.

Gauci reported a further two deaths, taking the number of people who have died with COVID-19 to 92.

A 95-year-old man, died on Thursday. He was admitted to hospital on November 8 and tested positive the following day.

The second new death was a 79-year-old, who died on Friday, more than two weeks after he was admitted to hospital.

Gauci revealed that 208 people are now being treated in hospital for coronavirus including 13 in the intensive treatment unit and 10 in the infectious disease unit at Mater Dei.

Of the other patients 36 are in other wards in Mater Dei, 42 are in Boffa, 24 are in St Thomas hospital, 11 are in Gozo General hospital and 69 are being treated in the Good Samaritan unit in St Paul's Bay.

