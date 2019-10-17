Another two flyovers in the Marsa junction project will be commissioned by the end of January, Infrastructure Malta said on Thursday.

The first two interconnected flyovers, inaugurated last month, linked Marsa and Luqa, replacing the route through the Addolorata Cemetery traffic lights junction.

The new flyovers will link Sta Luċija to Triq Aldo Moro in Marsa and Sta Luċija to Qormi, finally removing the need for traffic lights at the junction.

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Ian Borg said another two flyovers will be in use by March. They will connect the southbound carriageway of Aldo Moro Road (Marsa) to Giuseppe Garibaldi Road, towards Luqa, the Kirkop Tunnels and the Airport. This route is temporarily being served by the first

two flyovers opened last month, which will be ultimately used as a northbound direct link between these two roads.

The last flyover will be inaugurated when the project is completed at the end of next year.

The €70m project will feature seven flyovers in total.

Taking shape. Flyovers at the Marsa junction.

Infrastructure Malta said that on Friday it will close part of the northbound carriageway of Santa Lucija Avenue, in front of the Addolorata Cemetery parking area.

For the next few months, one of the two lanes of the southbound carriageway of this part of the road will be used as a northbound diversion lane for those travelling down the hill from Santa Luċija towards Aldo Moro Road.

Motorists travelling from Santa Luċija Avenue (Addolorata Hill) to Aldo

Moro Road and vice versa were urged to allow more time to get through this diversion.

When travelling southbound from Aldo Moro Road towards Santa Lucija and Tal-Barrani Road, commuters can also use the alternative route through the two flyovers opened last month.