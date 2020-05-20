Former parliamentary secretary Anthony Agius Decelis has been appointed non-executive chairman for the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation.

Agius Decelis was appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Persons with Disability and Active Ageing in 2017. In January, he was left out of cabinet by new prime minister Robert Abela, but vowed to continue working for the government.

He replaces Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, who is now a parliamentary secretary himself, in the GHRC post. Gino Cauchi, who serves as the CEO of the corporation, will lead it in an executive role.

The Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation implements several different projects which include the restoration and regeneration of cultural and national assets, the creation and renovation of social accommodation and works on other facilities, particularly in the Grand Harbour area.

It has in the past coordinated works at City Gate, the upgrading of the Valletta bus terminus well and the Barrakka lift as well as rehabilitation works in Floriana and Cottonera.