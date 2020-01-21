Anton Refalo was sworn in as minister for agriculture and fisheries on Tuesday afternoon.

He takes over the ministry held by fellow Gozitan MP Clint Camilleri.

Mr Camilleri has been appointed Minister for Gozo, succeeding Justyne Caruana who resigned amid the storm raised by revelations that her husband, while serving as a senior police officer, had twice gone abroad to watch football games with Yorgen Fenech, the man suspected of masterminding the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

Dr Refalo was parliamentary secretary for Gozo in the Sant government between 1996 and 1998 and was minister for Gozo in Joseph Muscat's first term between 2013 and 2017.

He was however not re-appointed when Labour won its second term in 2017, serving instead as head of Heritage Malta.

The swearing-in ceremony, presided by President George Vella, was held at San Anton Palace.

The prime minister and the chief justice were among those present.