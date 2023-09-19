The Islamic Community in Malta is holding a campaign in aid of the victims of the tragic floods in the Libyan city of Derna and is appealing for donations.

Donations are being received between 9am and 5pm at Hal Far Open Centre and the Islamic Centre.

People are being urged to donate canned food, blankets and mattresses, baby milk, baby nappies, hygiene products for persons and houses, new clothes and shoes, medical masks and gloves, tissues and wet wipes.

For more information contact Imam Elsadi 77489770, Abdurazagh Zmirli 99420647, Mohamed Kablan 79559155 or Shikh Shaban 77225552.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called the flood that killed thousands a symbol of the world's ills as he opened the annual General Assembly.

"Even as we speak now, bodies are washing ashore from the same Mediterranean Sea where billionaires sunbathe on their super yachts," Guterres said.

"Derna is a sad snapshot of the state of our world -- the flood of inequity, of injustice, of inability to confront the challenges in our midst."