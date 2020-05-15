An application for an old people’s home outside the development zone on the outskirts of Żurrieq and Safi has been withdrawn, after residents and the councils came together to object to the plan.

Located next to a Lidl supermarket and St Benedict College, the site that had been earmarked for the project, known as L-Għadir, spans an area of 14,000 square metres. This is around the size of two football pitches.

It has now been confirmed that the architect representing the applicant has withdrawn the application ahead of the end of the consultation period which would have come to a close on May 29.

Former deputy mayor and resident Alexis Callus from Save L-Għadir ODZ front, an initiative set up to oppose the development, told Times of Malta on Friday the architect’s decision was welcome news. Together with fellow Safi resident Saviour Sammut, the pair worked on getting residents as the Żurrieq, Safi and Kirkop councils involved in their fight against the development.

“L-Għadir is the only green belt between Safi, Żurrieq and Kirkop and so it is of great social, cultural and environments value and heritage.

“We are overwhelmed by the response of the residents - hundreds responded and in a few hours hundreds had formally objected. Deep down we expected it, as this area is what makes us a rural village and it is what defines us from other areas that have lost their identity or become holiday resorts or beach towns,” Callus said.

Savior Sammut (left) and Alexis Callus at L-Għadir.

'Overwhelmed by sense of unity'

Apart from celebrating the decision, Callus said he was also overwhelmed by the sense of unity that emerged, especially given the three localities rarely collaborated.

This, he said, should be the way forward and residents and the councils should strive to work together more often. He encouraged people from the nearby localities of Mqabba and Qrendi to follow suit.

“It was really refreshing to see everyone come together like that. This has rarely happened in this area. We were impressed by the councils’ efforts and we hope they can come together like that more often,” Callus said.

The application for an outline permit was filed in December by Noel Bonnici, while Edwin Mintoff was listed as the architect. The shelved project would have consisted of a three-storey home for the elderly with 129 rooms on recessed floors and underground parking.

On the way forward, Callus said that while he is no environmentalist, he would be making sure that the area is protected and will be keeping an eye out for any similar projects in the area.