General applications for admission to Church schools in Malta and Gozo for the scholastic year commencing in September 2023 will be accepted online as from Wednesday, the Curia said.

There are 933 vacant places for students (858 in Malta and 75 in Gozo).

Detailed information about the places offered, the criteria and the documentation required are available in the regulations published last November on www.church.mt.

The Church schools admission process in Malta determines admission to first year and second year kindergarten, first year primary, fourth year primary for girls and first year secondary.

Applications will be accepted at church.mt/applications until February 14 and from February 22-28. More information may be obtained by calling on 79990224, 79515491 or 77865241 or by sending an email toadmissions@maltadiocese.org.

Vacancies in church schools in Malta.

Admission to Church Schools in Gozo will be in first year kindergarten and first year secondary. Applications will be accepted online at church.mt/gozoapplications from February 1 until 14. More information may be obtained by calling on 79990271 or by sending an email to admissions@maltadiocese.org.

Gozo school vacancies.